Women activists aiding rioters are blocking routes in Manipur: Army

June 26, 2023

The Army said on Monday that women activists in Manipur were accompanying armed rioters, deliberately blocking routes, and interfering in the operations of security forces.

The Army posted a 2.14-minute video on Twitter where it mentioned several incidents of women-led groups obstructing operations in violence-hit Manipur.

Women activists in #Manipur are deliberately blocking routes and interfering in Operations of Security Forces. Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by Security Forces during critical situations to save lives and property.

The video shows even ambulances being used to transport armed miscreants. The representative of the women groups or the Meira Paibis (women torch-bearers) had met Home Minister Amit Shah when he visited the State from May 29-June 1.

“Such unwarranted interference is detrimental to the timely response by the security forces during critical situations to save lives and property,” the Army said, adding that it appealed to all sections of population to support the endeavour in restoring peace.

Three incidents

The video is titled “demystifying myth of peaceful blockade led by women in Manipur.” It narrates three incidents reported on June 24, June 23 and June 13 at Itham, Yaingangpokpi and Nungshung in Imphal East where women are seen blocking roads and aiding the rioters. The Army said that on June 13, before villages were burnt down in tribal Khamenlok, women groups had blocked the roads, obstructing the movement of security forces. The entry and exit route around the Assam Rifles base camp was dug up by an earth mover, the video shows.

An Army official said that on June 24, around 2,000 women gathered at Kanglatombi in Imphal East and staged protests by blocking the National Highway 2 from 11.30 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Later, after blockade of the Army and police, an excavator was brought by the mob to dig a ditch on road linking the Hathikhowa company operating base with NH-2. This was done to prevent the movement of Assam Rifles vehicles in case of a distress call or an intelligence-based operation,” the official said.

The Army said blocking movement of security forces was unlawful.

Ethnic violence between the Kuki and Meitei communities erupted in Manipur on May 3 that has claimed the lives of at least 131 people.