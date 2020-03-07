Women achievers to win accolades

New Delhi

07 March 2020 21:57 IST

Some will also get an opportunity to handle the PM’s Twitter account

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with “Nari Shakti” (woman power) awardees and his Twitter account will be handled by women achievers to mark International Women’s Day on Sunday, the Prime Minister’s Office has said.

The interaction will take place after President Ram Nath Kovind gives away the awards at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

“Prime Minister’s Twitter account would be handled by women achievers tomorrow on the occasion of International Women’s Day,” the statement said on Saturday.

The “Nari Shakti” awards are given annually to individuals, groups and institutions in recognition of their exceptional work towards the cause of women’s empowerment, especially for the vulnerable and marginalised.

Mr. Modi had on Tuesday said he would be handing over his accounts on various social media platforms to women who inspire.

He tweeted, “This Women’s Day (March 8), I will give away my social media accounts to women whose life & work inspire us. This will help them ignite motivation in millions.”

The Prime Minister has accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

The Twitter handle of the Prime Minister’s Office has 32 million followers.