Women account for approximately 49% of the total Ayushman cards created, says Health Ministry data 

December 28, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Women account for approximately 49% of the total Ayushman cards created and approximately 48% of total authorised hospital admissions, noted data released by the Health Ministry.

Ayushman cards are made under the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri — Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY), which according to the Ministry is the largest publicly funded health assurance scheme in the world and provides health cover of ₹5 lakhs per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation.

Currently as per government figures 55 crore individuals corresponding to 12 crore families are covered under the scheme and many states and union territories implementing AB PM-JAY have further expanded the beneficiary base, at their own cost.

Government data further revealed that as of December 20, 2023, approximately 28.45 Crore Ayushman Cards have been created since the inception of the scheme, out of which, approximately 9.38 crore Ayushman Cards have been created during the year 2023.

Under the scheme a total of 6.11 crore hospital admissions amounting to ₹78,188 crores were authorised of which 1.7 crore hospitals admissions worth over ₹25,000 crores were authorised during the year 2023 (Jan-Dec 2023).

The scheme also has a total of 26,901 hospitals including 11,813 private hospitals that have been empanelled under AB PM-JAY to provide healthcare services to scheme beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, as per the data update done by the States and Union Territories in Ayushman Arogya Mandir Portal, till date, 55.66 crore screenings have been done for hypertension and 48.44 crore screenings done for diabetes. Similarly, Ayushman Arogya Mandir has done 32.80 crore screenings for oral cancer, 14.90 crore screenings for cervical cancer in women and more than 10.04 screenings for breast cancer in women. “Further, as on 15th December, 2023, a total of 2.80 crore Yoga/wellness Sessions have been conducted in operational Ayushman Arogya Mandir,” the data noted.

