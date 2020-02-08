Woman sub-inspector shot dead in Delhi

A 26-year-old woman sub-inspector of the Delhi Police was shot dead near Rohini East Metro station on Friday night, officials said.
The SI, Preeti Ahlawat, was posted in Patparganj Industrial Area Police Station, police said.
A call about the incident was received around 9.30 p.m., they said, adding she received gunshot wounds on her head.
“We have identified the suspects and CCTV footage of the area has been collected,” said SD Mishra, Additional Commissioner of Police (Rohini).
Three empty cartridges were found from the spot, the officer said, adding a case has been registered and a probe is on.
Personal enmity is suspected to be the reason behind the killing, the officer said.
Ms. Ahlawat joined the Delhi Police in 2018.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.