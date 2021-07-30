Woman stabbed to death by brothers in U.P.

A 20-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her two brothers near a police station in Budaun district while she was on her way to record her statement regarding a case lodged by her family in her alleged elopement, police said.

Around 100-150 m near the Dataganj police station, when the woman was on her way to record her statement, her brothers intercepted and stabbed her in the neck, said SHO Dataganj Ajit Kumar.

A month back, the woman’s brothers had lodged an FIR that a man, also her distant cousin, had kidnapped her for marriage, said the officer.

The case was lodged under Section 366 (kidnapping, abducting or inducing woman to compel her marriage) of the Indian Penal Code, he added.

The couple then approached the Allahabad High Court, which directed police to complete the process of investigation, said the SHO.

According to reports, the couple got into a court marriage and sought protection from the High Court but this could not be independently verified.

SSP Sankalp Sharma said on the complaint of the man, an FIR was lodged in the murder case. The woman’s two brothers, aged 19 and 24, were arrested, said the SSP, adding that further investigation was on.