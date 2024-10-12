GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Woman raped, dumped in Delhi's Sarai Kale Khan

Police said they are suspecting that the woman was sexually assaulted elsewhere and was dumped at Delhi’s Sarai Kale Khan area.

Updated - October 12, 2024 04:52 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image used for representation purpose only.

Image used for representation purpose only.

A 34-year-old woman was allegedly raped and later dumped in a semi-conscious state in New Delhi, police said on Saturday (October 12, 2024).

According to officials, a passerby spotted the woman in Sarai Kale Khan area and informed the police around 3.30 am on Friday (October 11, 2024).

A police team reached the spot and took her to AIIMS Trauma Center, they said.

Police said they are suspecting that the woman was sexually assaulted elsewhere and was dumped at Sarai Kale Khan area.

Woman raped, beaten and robbed by e-rickshaw driver in north Delhi

The woman, a resident of Odisha, left her hometown a year ago and had been staying in Delhi, a senior police officer said.

"The victim stayed with another woman in Delhi's Katwaria Sarai," the officer said.

She was later asked to leave in August due to a dispute and stayed on the streets for several days, he said.

The officer further said that she is a graduate and had previously been seen in southeast Delhi's Jamroodpur where she had allegedly tried trespassing a house.

However, no complaint was filed. She also stayed a night inside an ATM booth in Kishangarh, he said.

Minor girl allegedly raped, found unconscious at Delhi metro station

"She is changing her statement and not cooperating with the investigators. Her parents have been informed and she has been kept under observation," the officer said.

Efforts are underway to identify the accused on the basis of CCTV footages and other technical surveillance, the police said.

Published - October 12, 2024 04:42 pm IST

Related Topics

sexual assault & rape / Delhi / Orissa / investigation / police

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.