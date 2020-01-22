Woman Maoist surrenders in Odisha

A 22-year-old woman Maoist, Idma Madkami, who carried a reward of ₹2 lakh on her head, surrendered before the Malkangiri Superintendent of Police (SP)in Odisha on Tuesday. She was a member of military ‘platoon number 31’ of the Darva division under the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee (DKSZC) of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) organisation.

She surrendered before Malkangiri SP, Rishikesh Dnyandeo Khilari, at the district police headquarters saying she wished to lead a normal life.

Multiple cases

Ms. Madkami hails from a family of peasants from the Mathili police station limits in Malkangiri district. She joined the Maoist organisation in 2015. According to police records, she was involved in three murders, one incident of arson and two exchange of fire with security forces. The Odisha government had declared a reward of ₹2 lakh for her capture.

She alleged that women cadres were facing physical and mental torture in the Maoist organisation. After observing the developmental activities undertaken by the Odisha government in her underdeveloped region and the lack of any effort by the Maoist leaders to help the downtrodden, she said she had realised the futility of the path of violence.

Increased area dominance activities by security forces in the interior pockets of Malkangiri district such as establishment of camps at Temurupalli and Mahupadar near the Odisha-Chhattisgarh border was another reason cited for her surrender.

According to the SP, the surrendered naxalite will be provided all assistance as per the surrender and rehabilitation policy of the Odisha government. She will be provided financial assistance to build a house, pursue studies and get vocational training.