Woman killed, another injured in Pak shelling along LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Jammu

08 July 2020 09:27 IST

The shelling from across the border in Balakote and Mendhar sectors started around 2 am

A civilian died and another was injured in a fresh violation of the ceasefire agreement along the Line of Control in Pir Panjal’s Poonch district on Wednesday morning.

The civilian, identified as Rashim Bi, 65, a resident of Lanjoite Balakote, was killed in shelling and firing by Pakistan along the LoC.

Another person, Hakam Bi, 60, was injured in the shelling.

An Army official said an unprovoked small arms firing and shelling was resorted to by Pakistan along the LoC in Balakote and Mendhar sectors at about 2 a.m.

Officials said the two women were injured in the shelling. A police party, which visited the area, shifted them to Government Medical College Rajouri. “But she [Rashim Bi] succumbed to her injuries,” an official at the hospital said.