National

Woman killed, 2 CRPF personnel injured in Srinagar encounter with militants

A file photo of security personnel carrying out searches in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar.

A file photo of security personnel carrying out searches in the Batamaloo area of Srinagar.   | Photo Credit: NISSAR AHMAD

A woman was killed and two CRPF personnel were injured in a predawn gunbattle with militants in Batamaloo area of Srinagar on Thursday, officials said.

Security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Firdousabad locality of Batamaloo around 2.30 a.m. following information about presence of militants, they said. It turned into an encounter after militants opened fire on security forces.

A woman, identified as Kaunsar Riyaz, was killed in the exchange of fire. Two CRPF personnel, including an officer, were injured, officials said. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

The security operation was still underway, they said.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 17, 2020 6:22:49 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/woman-killed-2-crpf-personnel-injured-in-srinagar-encounter-with-militants/article32626091.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story