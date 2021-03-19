Woman gangraped by four in Barabanki

LUCKNOW

Among the accused is son of a rival contestant in panchayat polls which the victim’s father is contesting

A woman whose father is contesting the gram pradhan elections was allegedly raped by four men, including the son of a rival contestant, at a village in Barabanki, police said on Thursday.

Two persons were taken into custody for questioning. The incident allegedly took place on the intervening night of March 15 and 16.

An FIR was lodged at the Zaidpur police station under Sections 376D and 506 of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3/5 of the SC/ST Act, said Circle Officer Sadar Ram Surat Sonkar.

Police are probing whether the alleged crime was linked to the rural body panchayat elections.

“The victim’s father is contesting election in the village. The [accused] boy’s father is also a candidate,” said Mr. Sonkar.

The girl’s medical examination was being done and a statement under Cr.PC 164 would be recorded, the official said.