Woman dies, hundreds marooned in floods in west Tripura

A woman carries a child through a flooded area after heavy rains, on the outskirts of Agartala, Saturday, June 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

June 19, 2022 01:13 IST

BJP, Congress and TMC on campaign trial, visiting relief camps and flood-affected areas

A woman was drowned as floods caused by incessant rains marooned hundreds of people in west Tripura on Saturday. However, water has started receding after a large part of the capital city was submerged on Friday even though the meteorological office had predicted heavy rains to last till June 21.

Tripura government has engaged the paramilitary Assam Rifles to assist NDRF, Fire & Emergency Services and State security forces to intensify rescue and relief operations. Several hundred people have taken shelter in relief camps in Agartala.

Tripura Chief Minister Dr. Manik Saha, contesting from Town Bardowali constituency in the Assembly by-polls due on June 23, visited some flood-affected areas and relief camps. Candidates from Congress and other parties also waded through waterlogged roads to enquire about the condition of the affected people.

The Chief Minister also monitored the situation from the central control room, equipped with multiple live imagery equipment.

On Saturday, he chaired a review meeting with the officials regarding the overall situation due to incessant rainfall. “Emphasis has been given to provide required assistance to the relief centres,” Dr. Saha tweeted.

Former Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb also visited some water logged areas. He appreciated BJP’s youth wing workers for helping marooned people.

Police said a woman died after getting drowned in flood waters in Chandrapur, near here. They also warned that water of River Howrah was flowing above the critical mark.

NDRF personnel, through public address systems, are alerting people residing on banks of the Howrah River. The State government has opened a couple of control rooms and teams have been formed to constantly monitor the situation.

The flood situation in Agartala essentially affected election campaigning in two Assembly constituencies but it has been unaffected in two remaining constituencies in Dhalai and the north districts respectively. Despite rough weather, star campaigners of the BJP, Congress and Trinamool Congress have started to join the campaign trail.