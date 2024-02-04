ADVERTISEMENT

Woman civil judge found dead at official residence in U.P.

February 04, 2024 04:21 am | Updated 04:21 am IST - Lucknow

The Hindu Bureau

A 27-year-old civil judge posted in Badaun district of Uttar Pradesh was found dead at her official residence on Saturday.

The incident caused a stir, with top district police officials reaching the spot and launching an investigation.

“Around 10 a.m., the local police were informed that a woman judge hadn’t reported for duty and was unreachable on phone. When the police officials reached the judicial quarters of the judge, she did not respond to knocks on her door. Her body was found hanging from a fan,” said Alok Priyadarshi, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP).

The judge, Jyotsana Rai, hailing from Mau district, was unmarried and lived alone at her official accommodation.

Advocates and office-bearers of the District Bar Association gathered at the spot and later organised a condolence meeting. The advocates abstained from work on Saturday. The forensic team of the U.P. police reached the spot and initiated an inquiry. The local police have seized her mobile phone for examination and the post-mortem of the body is being conducted at the district hospital.

((Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies can dial Sanjivini, Society for Mental Health - 011-4076 9002)

