Woman, children rescued from confinement in Arunachal

The Adivasi woman from Assam was working as a domestic help in Upper Subansiri district’s Taksing

The police in Arunachal Pradesh’s Upper Subansiri district have rescued a woman and her three children from alleged confinement.

A district police officer said the Adivasi woman and her children were being driven down to their village in Assam.

There have been reports of daily wagers from Assam being kept as bonded labourers in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh, their employers reluctant to let them go home.

The Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Women (APSCW) had taken note of videos circulating on social media showing women forced to be in confinement in different areas of the district bordering Tibetan China.

The APSCW accordingly asked the Upper Subansiri district police to probe the authenticity of the videos and submit a status report.

“We located one of the women and her three children in Taksing [close to the China border] and have made arrangements to send them back to Assam,” a district police officer said, declining to be quoted.

“The district Superintendent of Police has told us that the culprits would be arrested soon,” APSCW chairperson Radhilu Chai Techi told The Hindu on Sunday .