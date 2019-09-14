Woman, child killed by fellow villagers in Odisha’s Sundargarh

Witch-hunting reared its ugly head again when a woman and her five-year-old daughter were killed by fellow villagers in Odisha’s Sundargarh district. Their bodies, packed in sacks, were thrown into the swollen Brahmani river.

While body of the woman was recovered four days after the murder, the girl’s body was still not traceable. The woman’s husband, who escaped from the attack, described the horrifying incident to the police.

Sundargarh police registered a case sou motu after recovering the body from a river ghat in Bonai area. According to police, the incident had taken place in Rabanjhola village under Chandiposh police station limits on September 9.

Villagers had held Gangi Kerketa and her five year daughter responsible for their ‘misfortune’. They branded Gangi as a witch and decided to eliminate the family.

After killing the two, the villagers had thrown bodies into the river. The husband of the woman identified the body. Many male members in the village have fled fearing arrest.

In another incident, police in Karanjia, a sub-division, in Mayurbhanj district arrested two persons in connection with murder of a woman in Pakulidihi village on September 6. The woman was branded as witch who was practicing black magic.