Woes of a coin collector

Newly minted and shiny metallic coins were a fascination that occupied a major part of my childhood. Getting back some coins as change for a purchase, somehow made me feel a tad richer than before the transaction. The fresh shine of a coin, in stark contrast to the dark dullness of a paper note — albeit of a higher denomination, made it equally likeable as the latter, in spite of the compromise in value.

My growing up years were littered with days when I ever so willingly would run errands for my forgetful mom to get the few grams of chillies or the coriander leaves that she almost always seemed to need. The perks that came with the job included permission to get my favourite candy or to keep the change that may arise out of the transaction. I still hold vivid memories of the mental debate that followed, when faced with the challenge of parting with the shiny coins for tempting chocolates.

On their part, the coins never failed to fascinate me and even teased me occasionally by sporting a new style. The ten-year-old me could not fathom how a 50 paise coin that now sported a new look of Gandhiji leading the Dandi march on its reverse could be considered equivalent to the old 50 paise coins. Obviously, a lot of work must have gone in the design and minting, and must be suitably compensated by according a little higher value. I believed that there was a serious error in judgment and that I was one of the earliest to figure it out. The best course of action, I decided, was to hoard different kinds. When peers flaunted their WWF cards, I chose the humble and ubiquitous coins to be my collectible mission.

The years in between and the vagaries of life have taken the steam out of the mission, but the eagerness remain intact. The child in me lights me up every time the shopkeeper digs into his change box to give back some coins. But, experiences of adulthood have taught me not to greedily peep into the coin box hoping to catch a glimpse of a unique one.

On one occasion when my excitement took over, I asked our tea supplier in office if I could have a look at the payments he received that day, much to the chagrin of my friends and colleagues. Offering to pay higher value notes in exchange for selected coins I found in the raid only added to the uneasiness around. A few helpful friends offered support by saving up coins for me. But, for the most part, I was the recipient of harmless jokes on how risky it would be to leave me in the vicinity of a beggar at the end of his/her day’s collection, as I would in all likelihood offer to buy out the day’s gains.

Today, the chance of finding some unique coins remains bleak. The advent of new age apps played a major role in this transformation. Low value transactions happen more and more through the digital apps. When offering a crisp new note, more often than not, I am met with denial citing lack of change. Instead, I am shown the QR code stuck in some prominent position to pay the exact value with ease.

To add to my woes, retail inflation has ensured that the prices of various items remain high enough to be dealt with the higher value notes alone, without much need for coins. The humble coins of 25 paise value and below were the earliest to bear the brunt and retire. And for 50 paise coins, the rising costs must have caused enough hurt and embarrassment to not venture into the open. It is only a matter of time before the others follow.

However, all is not as gloomy as it seems. Coinage has taken new avatars as bimetallic tens and twenties, and continues to enthrall.

bhavani.venkataraman90@gmail.com