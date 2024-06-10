ADVERTISEMENT

Without 2021 census, 14 crore people deprived of National Food Security Act benefits: Congress

Updated - June 10, 2024 09:53 pm IST

Published - June 10, 2024 09:30 pm IST - New Delhi

The lack of an updated list of beneficiaries has resulted in crores being left out of the programme, says Jairam Ramesh

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh addresses a press conference, at AICC HQ in New Delhi | Photo Credit: ANI

The Congress on June 10 claimed that 14 crore people have been deprived of the benefits under the National Food Security Act (NFSA) as the list of beneficiaries has not been updated because the decadal census did not take place in 2021.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a social media post, Congress general secretary (Communication) Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has to tell the country soon when the updated census will be conducted. He also demanded that the census provide data on the population of communities categorised under Other Backward Classes (OBC) to give “true” meaning to social justice enshrined in the Constitution.

74.1% of Indians unable to afford a healthy diet: FAO Report

Mr. Ramesh asserted that a comprehensive census is essential for socio-economic development, noting that the last census was to be completed in 2021. “But Mr. Modi did not get it done. One immediate consequence of not having census 2021 conducted is that at least 14 crore Indians are being deprived of benefits under the National Food Security Act, 2013, repackaged as PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana,” he said.

“The ‘one-third’ Prime Minister has to tell the country soon when the updated census will be conducted. The decennial Census has since 1951 provided data on the population of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes,”he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the run-up to the elections, the promise of conducting a nationwide caste census was a major campaign plank for the Congress party and its manifesto had promised one if it came to power.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US