Withdrawal of advertisement on lateral entry into bureaucracy a sign of weak Modi 3.0 decision-making: Opposition

Welcoming the Centre’s move to cancel the advertisement on lateral entry into senior government positions, Opposition parties on Tuesday (August 20, 2024) said it was a sign of “weak” decision-making in the third term of the Narendra Modi government, and the Prime Minister could “no longer act unilaterally”.

In a post on social media platform X, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said that the power of the people and the Opposition had forced the government to withdraw the Long Term Capital Gains tax and the changes in the indexation rules proposed in the Union Budget, place the Broadcast Bill on the back-burner, and send the Waqf Bill to a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

Mr. Kharge also credited Rahul Gandhi, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, along with other Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc parties, in ensuring ensure reservations for Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), and Other Backward Classes (OBCs) were protected.

“Long live the Constitution! The Congress party’s fight for social justice for our Dalits, tribals, backward and weaker sections has foiled the BJP’s plans to snatch away reservation. The Modi government’s letter on lateral entry shows that only the power of the Constitution can defeat the arrogance of a dictatorial regime,” the Congress chief said, citing the letter of Union Minister Jitendra Singh, asking the Union Public Service Commission to cancel the advertisement.

“We will protect the Constitution and the reservation system at all costs. We will foil the BJP’s conspiracies like that of ‘lateral entry’ at any cost. I am saying it again - by removing the 50% reservation cap, we will ensure social justice on the basis of caste census,” Mr. Gandhi said in a post on X.

“The Prime Minister has functioned in a unilateral manner for the past 10 years. And now, he has come face to face to reality. He can no longer function unilaterally,” Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

“2024 has given us two outcomes: a weak Prime Minister and a strong People’s Leader of the Opposition. In the end, it’s a victory for our Constitution,” Congress MP Manickam Tagore said in a post.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav claimed that the government had been forced to abandon its plan of inducting people with a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) background through the backdoor. “BJP consipracies are not succeeding and it is a victory for the awareness among Pichada, Dalits and Alpsankhyak [OBCs, Dalits and Minorities],”Mr. Yadav said.

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav questioned the process. “How did the UPSC bring in such an advertisement in the first place? The Centre is enacting a drama after its agenda against reservations and the Constitution was exposed,” Mr. Yadav said.

Communist Party of India (CPI) general secretary D. Raja said even the government’s allies were opposed to recruitment without quotas. “There was countrywide opposition to this policy and even the government’s allies were opposed to the people that violate the Constitution. People have now understood the BJP’s sinister design to recruit their own people into the bureaucracy and that forced the government to withdraw,” Mr. Raja said.