Withdraw support to Modi government if you can’t get additional Bench of Patna High Court in Bihar’s Bhagalpur: RJD MP Bharti

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Misha Bharti on Friday (August 9, 2024) asked a Janata Dal (United) MP to withdraw support from the Narendra Modi government if they can’t get their government to set up a Bench of the Patna High Court in Bhagalpur or any other region of Bihar.

She made these remarks while asking a supplementary question in the Lok Sabha during the Zero Hour. The issue of creating a Bench of the High Court was first raised by JD(U)’s Giridhari Yadav.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal then replied that as per the recommendations of the Jaswant Singh Commission, such a a proposal has to be sent by the State Government after consultation with the Chief Justice of the High Court and approval of the Governor.

“That’s the procedure. There is right now no proposal to set up a Bench of the Patna High Court in Bhagalpur or Purnea,” Mr. Meghwal said.

While Mr. Yadav pointed out that higher judiciary is part of the Central List of subjects, independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, argued that Seemanchal area is in dire need of a Bench.

“Kosi, Mithilanchal, Seemanchal and Bhagalpur are the poorest regions in Bihar and people can’t travel to Patna to seek justice,” Mr. Ranjan said.

Associating with the sentiments expressed by her colleagues, Ms. Bharti said, “I am not satisfied with the answer given by the Union Minister. Speaker sir, through you, I would like tell Giridhari ji that he should speak to [Chief Minister] Nitish Kumar ji to send a proposal. And if they can’t get it done, then they should withdraw support from the government”.