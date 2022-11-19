Withdraw compulsory Hindi test in Delhi University, CPI(M) MP urges Education Minister

November 19, 2022 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - New Delhi

In the option of English in Ability Enhancement Compulsory Course, where earlier there was the option of English and other ‘ability enhancement subjects’, the only choice now available to students of fresh batches is between Hindi and Sanskrit, A.A. Rahim said in a letter

The Hindu Bureau

Students and parents attending the orientation programne at the Delhi University. Photo used for representation purpose only. | Photo Credit: R.V. Moorthy

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Rajya Sabha member A.A. Rahim has urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to withdraw the Compulsory Test in Hindi (CTH) and provide the option of English in Ability Enhancement Compulsory Course (AECC) at the University of Delhi (DU).

ADVERTISEMENT

In a letter sent to Mr. Pradhan in New Delhi on November 19, 2022, Mr. Rahim said Delhi University has directed all undergraduate students who secured admission in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 to compulsorily register for an examination in Hindi. He said the test has been made a mandatory condition for the provision of degrees. Mr. Rahim said in the AECC, where earlier there was the option of English and other “ability enhancement subjects”, the only choice now available to students of fresh batches is between Hindi and Sanskrit.

Trending

  1. India has evidence of terror financing through social media platforms: NIA chief
  2. Centre seeks review of Supreme Court order releasing Rajiv Gandhi case convicts
  3. Election Commissioner may be honest, but can have definite political leaning: Supreme Court
  4. Tories increase taxes, cut spending as recession looms
  5. Stalker indiscriminately slashes hotel employee across her face in Chennai, arrested

“DU is a central university financed by the Government of India where tens of thousands of students from across the length and breadth of this country are pursuing their education. This being the case, the university must be a place of openness and inclusivity and respect the diversity of its student body and not follow exclusionary policies. The act of having a compulsory test in Hindi as a condition for receiving degree is nothing but an exclusionary policy of imposing Hindi,” Mr. Rahim said in the letter.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He urged the Minister to intervene and direct the university authorities to remove the CTH criteria for receiving a degree and reinstate English in the AECC. “Further, the university should offer optional courses in all the scheduled languages of the country so as to encourage students to learn about the diversity of cultures in our country. These moves would give students from across the country assurance that DU remains an inclusive space and allay fears of the imposition of Hindi,” Mr. Rahim said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US