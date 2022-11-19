Withdraw compulsory Hindi test in Delhi University, CPI(M) MP urges Education Minister

November 19, 2022 04:28 pm | Updated 04:28 pm IST - New Delhi

Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) Rajya Sabha member A.A. Rahim has urged Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to withdraw the Compulsory Test in Hindi (CTH) and provide the option of English in Ability Enhancement Compulsory Course (AECC) at the University of Delhi (DU).

In a letter sent to Mr. Pradhan in New Delhi on November 19, 2022, Mr. Rahim said Delhi University has directed all undergraduate students who secured admission in 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021 to compulsorily register for an examination in Hindi. He said the test has been made a mandatory condition for the provision of degrees. Mr. Rahim said in the AECC, where earlier there was the option of English and other “ability enhancement subjects”, the only choice now available to students of fresh batches is between Hindi and Sanskrit.

“DU is a central university financed by the Government of India where tens of thousands of students from across the length and breadth of this country are pursuing their education. This being the case, the university must be a place of openness and inclusivity and respect the diversity of its student body and not follow exclusionary policies. The act of having a compulsory test in Hindi as a condition for receiving degree is nothing but an exclusionary policy of imposing Hindi,” Mr. Rahim said in the letter.

He urged the Minister to intervene and direct the university authorities to remove the CTH criteria for receiving a degree and reinstate English in the AECC. “Further, the university should offer optional courses in all the scheduled languages of the country so as to encourage students to learn about the diversity of cultures in our country. These moves would give students from across the country assurance that DU remains an inclusive space and allay fears of the imposition of Hindi,” Mr. Rahim said.