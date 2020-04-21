National

Withdraw case against The Hindu journalist: Editors Guild of India

Mere social media posts of factual pictures can’t attract the toughest anti-terror laws passed for hardened terrorists.

The Editors Guild of India has called the action taken by law enforcement agencies against The Hindu journalist Peerzada Ashiq and freelance photographer Masrat Zahra as an “indirect way of intimidating journalists across the country.”

The Guild has demanded that the Union Territory administration of Jammu and Kashmir withdraw the charges against both Mr. Ashiq and Ms. Zahra forthwith.

Expressing shock at the FIR filed against Mr. Ashiq for a news story and slapping the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against Ms. Zahra for social media posts, the Editors Guild, in a statement here, said, “Any recourse to such laws for merely publishing something in the mainstream or social media is a gross misuse of power. Its only purpose can be to strike terror into journalists.”

Mere social media posts of factual pictures can’t attract the toughest anti-terror laws passed for hardened terrorists.

“And in the case of The Hindu reporter, the correct course was to escalate the complaint to the newspaper’s editor,” the Guild said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 21, 2020 10:48:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/withdraw-case-against-the-hindu-journalist-guild/article31399763.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY