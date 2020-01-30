National

With VPNs, Kashmiris work around Net ban

Back online: Internet users engrossed in their phones after the government restored 2G services in Srinagar.

Back online: Internet users engrossed in their phones after the government restored 2G services in Srinagar.   | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

But govt. is set to firewall social media

Reeling under a grim and uncertain situation after J&K’s special status ended on August 5, Internet users in Kashmir got some reason to cheer this week. Virtual private network (VPN) applications have allowed people to log on to social media sites on 2G mobile Internet services.

Users have posted selfies, made video calls to loved ones and poked fun at the Internet ban.

However, this has not gone down well with the security agencies. Sources said the J&K Home Department and the cellular companies have brought information technology (IT) experts from outside J&K to create a permanent firewall to stop VPNs from functioning and prevent access to social media.

A BSNL official said the Home Department has asked it to refrain from restoring fixed-line broadband services till all the social media sites are firewalled.

The department on January 25 issued an order to restore 2G services on cellphones after a five-month blackout but only “allowed access to the 301 white-listed sites and not to any social media applications allowing peer-to-peer communication and VPN applications”.

Bypassing the ban, scores of VPNs were either downloaded on high-speed Internet or brought from outside J&K.

“My friend who flew from Delhi on Tuesday got over a dozen VPNs,” said a netizen, seeking anonymity.

Reaching out

“It’s after 175 days, 21 hours and 20 minutes that I am posting a message. The VPN has helped me to reach out to you again,” read a message posted on Facebook.

Poking fun at the ban, another user posted on the micro-blogging site Twitter: “The basic necessities of life in Kashmir: food, shelter, clothing and VPNs.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
internet
Jammu and Kashmir
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 30, 2020 10:14:54 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/with-vpns-kashmiris-work-around-net-ban/article30695347.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY