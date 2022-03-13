With rising unemployment, RSS feels need to harness work opportunities

It says that country needs to focus on home grown industries and sectors to generate more employment

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat during the inauguration ceremony of three day ( pratinidhi ) representatives meeting, in Ahmedabad district, on March 11, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

It says that country needs to focus on home grown industries and sectors to generate more employment

As unemployment is hitting the roofs, the highest decision making body of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in its all India representatives meeting in Ahmedabad has flagged the issue and stressed to promote work opportunities to make the nation self-reliant.

This is perhaps for the first time after many years, the top body of the RSS has felt the need to expand employment opportunities as the country is passing through rough economic recovery amidst pandemic.

The three-day all India Representatives meeting held in Ahmedabad passed the resolution to “emphasize that the entire society has to play a proactive role in harnessing such work opportunities to mitigate the overall employment challenge.”

Around 1,250 RSS workers and top leaders from across country attended the meet called Akhil Bharatiya Pratinidhi Sabha (ABPS) that ended on Sunday.

The three day brainstorming meeting was meant to take stock of the work done by the Sangh and its outfits in the past one year, plan the future course of action and discuss issues of national importance.

The top body in its resolution titled ‘Need to promote work opportunities to make Bharat Self Reliant,’ stated that the country needs to focus on home grown industries and sectors to generate more employment and discussed the need to create a ‘Bharatiya economic model’ that’s suitable to the country’s requirements.

“Bharat, with its abundant natural resources, vast human power and inherent entrepreneurial skills to transform our agriculture, manufacturing and service sectors, has the potential to create ample work opportunities and take the entire economy to greater heights,” the RSS resolution said.

“The ABPS is of the opinion that thrust is to be given to Bharatiya economic model that is human centric, labor intensive, eco-friendly and lays stress on decentralization and equitable distribution of benefits and augments village economy, micro scale, small scale and agro based industries,” stated the resolution passed during the meeting.

It added that the areas like rural employability, unorganized sector employment, employment to women and their overall participation in the economy need to be boosted.

Stressing on innovation and adopting new technologies, the ABPS feels that as a society, we look for innovative ways to address the challenges of fast changing global economic and technological scenario.

“Opportunities of employment and entrepreneurship with emerging digital economy and export possibilities should be keenly explored. We should engage ourselves in manpower training both pre and on job, research and technology innovations, motivation for start ups and green technology ventures etc.”

On the recent controversy over wearing of hijab by Muslim women in colleges in Karnataka, RSS General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale said that everyone in the country enjoys religious freedom but one has to be mindful of peaceful coexistence and societal discipline is important.

“Rules set by educational institutes are same for all,” he said during the media briefing on Sunday.