With no transport, government staff find commuting a big hurdle

Central government employees who do not own vehicles and are finding it difficult to reach office amid the lockdown also face the risk of being marked absent.

Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd. (IRCTC), a Union government enterprise, sent an e-mail to employees on May 5 that “absence of staff/officer during roster period will be treated as absent from duty.”

Employees in essential services find new ways to commute

The IRCTC said that on the directions of the Union Home Ministry, all officials were expected to attend office as per roster except those who reside in containment zones.

“We are not asking 100% attendance, 33% of people sitting in common areas, without cabins… need to come. This is as per the Ministry’s order. If you see this means a person needs to come for five to seven days in a month…We are not going to take any strict action against those who don’t come. We will have a compiled list later… we will see then,” a senior IRCTC official said.

An official said the Ministry guidelines in public domain needed to be followed.

Considerable relaxations

On May 1, in the wake of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Ministry extended the countrywide lockdown till May 17 and allowed considerable relaxations in red, orange and green zones. Largely all forms of public transport remain suspended except buses and taxis allowed with riders in green and orange zones subject to implementation by the local administration.

The order said all “government offices shall function with senior officers of the level of Deputy Secretary and above at full strength, and the remaining staff attending up to 33% as per requirement.”

State-wise tracker for COVID-19 cases, deaths and testing, and a map of confirmed cases in India

It said “arrangements for transport facilities shall be ensured with social distancing wherever personal or public transport is not available.”

“I do not have a personal vehicle, metro rail is not functioning and there are no buses or autos either. How am I supposed to reach office? If I am marked absent I also lose the day’s salary,” said a Central government employee who lives in Delhi.

Paswan’s intervention

Earlier, Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan intervened and revoked an April 13 order that asked officials “unwilling to continue work” to intimate the establishment so that action may be taken to relive them.

As per an April 23 order, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) had asked for staggered work hours for the government employees and “suitable roster” be drawn by the heads of department.

Work from home

The order also added that those working from home should be available on phone and electronic communication at all times and should attend office in case of exigency.

“It is assumed that all government employees must be owning a car or a motorcycle. Either the office arranges transport for us. I have to request colleagues every day to drop me somewhere close to home,” said another government staff.

Most Central government offices are located in Lutyens zone in Delhi. Only senior officials are entitled to personal vehicles provided by the government.