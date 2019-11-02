With new visa norms, practising medicine in U.K. to become simpler for doctors: British Council

Practising medicine in the U.K. will become simpler for doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals as the country has changed its visa norms by doing away with the requirement of two separate English tests, according to the British Council.

Earlier, candidates had to clear two separate tests to register with relevant healthcare regulators in the U.K. and for immigration purposes.

The British Council conducts the International English Language Testing System (IELTS) exam for non-native English language speakers.

“We are excited that the U.K. recently streamlined the English proficiency tests requirement for international healthcare professionals. This is good news for aspiring Indian and other international healthcare professionals, as now they are required to take an English exam just once to enable them to work in the U.K.,” Michael King, director, British Council English and Examinations Services India Private Limited, said.

The candidates earlier had to take exams like IELTS or OET to register with Nursing and Midwifery Council and the General Medical Council, two healthcare boards in the U.K., and they also had to clear IELTS (UKVi) to apply for a visa.

According to the British Council, since the benchmark of English tested for registration as a healthcare professional was already high, there was no need for a duplication of the exercise. The change in visa norms will make practising medicine in the U.K. smooth for healthcare professionals, it said.

The change in norms has also been welcomed by officials at the Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment, which conducts the Occupational English Test (OET).

“The U.K. Home Office has streamlined English language testing, this ensuring that doctors, dentists, nurses and midwives who have already passed an English language test accepted by the relevant professional body, do not have to sit another test before entry to the U.K. on a Tier 2 visa,” said Sujata Stead, ceo, Cambridge Boxhill Language Assessment.

“This change will make sure that hospitals and medical practices across the country will be able to access the staff they need more quickly,” she added.

The change is applicable to all Tier 2 (general) visa applications submitted from October 1.