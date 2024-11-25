'With folded hands': Jailed MP Engineer Rashid moves court, seeks interim bail to attend Parliament

Jammu and Kashmir MP Engineer Rashid on Monday (November 25, 2024) moved a Delhi court seeking interim bail in a terror-funding case to attend the Parliament session.

After Mr. Rashid urged Principal District and Sessions Judge Vimal Kumar Yadav to grant him the reprieve, the court asked the National Investigation Agency to file a response by November 27.

Engineer Rashid, appearing virtually in court from Tihar Jail, said, "I have been elected by my people. I was not allowed to attend the last session. With folded hands I request you that I may be granted interim bail." During the proceedings, the counsel for Mr. Rashid and the NIA jointly sought the matter to remain in the court hearing it and not transfer it to another court.

The court would further hear both sides on November 27.

