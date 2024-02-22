GIFT a SubscriptionGift
With eyes on international events, 600 athletes ski down on Gulmarg slopes

Around 600 athletes will participate in events of Alpine ski, Nordic ski, and snow mountaineering

February 22, 2024 02:41 am | Updated 02:41 am IST - GULMARG (Baramulla)

Peerzada Ashiq
Jammu & Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and other officials during the opening ceremony of the 4th Khelo India Winter Games, at Gulmarg in Baramulla district, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024.

Jammu & Kashmir Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha and other officials during the opening ceremony of the 4th Khelo India Winter Games, at Gulmarg in Baramulla district, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2024. ( | Photo Credit: PTI

With eyes to represent India at the international events like Olympics, around 600 athletes on Wednesday hit the thick snow slopes of Gulmarg in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in a four-day event. 

“Khelo India Winter Game unfolds vast opportunities for the young generation to make a professional career and represent the nation at international level,” Joginder Kumar, an athlete from Haryana, said.

Around 600 athletes will participate in events of Alpine ski, Nordic ski, and snow mountaineering.

Twenty women athletes are also participating in the games, including two from Gujarat, two from Himachal Pradesh, two from Ladakh and one each from Karnataka, Meghalaya, Haryana and Uttarakhand.

“Players are in high spirits to display their potential and skill to take home medals, experience and resplendent memories,” Geeta Thakur, a coach of Snow Boarding from Uttarakhand representing ITBP, said.

Kashmir’s Gulmarg offers rare slopes in the country to prepare for international events like Olympics because of the quality of the snow.

“Gulmarg has received powdery snow. We have ridge lines at an altitude of 4000 metres. The quality of snow befits the event. Athletes will love this condition of snow,” Rauf Tramboo, a member of the technical team, said. 

Earlier, J&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated the 4th Khelo India Games at the world-famous ski resort of Gulmarg on Wednesday. Nisith Pramanik, Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports and Home Affairs, was also present.

“Over the next 4 days, the event will honour the hard work, skills, dedication, and sporting excellence on the ski slope. I am confident it will renew the spirit of brotherhood, peace and harmony among all the teams,” Mr. Sinha said.

