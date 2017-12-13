With EVMs, no room for malpractice, says EC

Ahead of the second phase of polls in Gujarat, the Election Commission on Tuesday said there was no room for any electoral malpractice during the first phase of the Assembly elections due to its robust security and administrative protocols for the handling of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPATs).

The Commission, in a statement, reassured the voters that “it would leave no stone unturned in preserving the purity, integrity and credibility of the elections and reinforcing the faith and trust of the people in the electoral democracy of our country.”

The EC said it had put in place an elaborate framework of administrative system, security protocols and procedural checks and balances in Gujarat, which prevented any possible misuse of the machines or any procedural lapses in their use.

The safeguards were being implemented transparently “with the active and documented involvement of political parties, candidates and their representatives at every stage.”