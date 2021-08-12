With 9,000 recoveries, Maharashtra’s active case tally dips to 62,000

Pune, Satara report a big spike of nearly 1,200 and 916 cases respectively

Maharashtra reported a healthy 8,390 recoveries on Thursday as against 6,388 new COVID-19 cases as the State’s active case tally declined further to 62,351.

The toll continued to rise with 208 deaths pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,34,364. The case fatality rate stands at 2.11%.

The number of cases has reached 63,75,390 while its cumulative recoveries have risen to 61,75,010 with the recovery rate standing at 96.86%.

“Of the 5,03,26,812 laboratory samples tested thus far, 63,75,390 [with the average case positivity falling incrementally to 12.67%] have returned positive with over 2.10 lakh samples being tested in the last 24 hours,” said State Surveillance Officer Dr. Pradeep Awate.

Pune reported a big spike of nearly 1,200 cases taking its tally to 11,01,031 while 18 deaths pushed the toll over 18,450. As per the district authorities, the active case tally stands at a little over 7,600.

Mumbai reported 281 cases to take its tally to 7,38,520 while the active count has declined to 3,208. Seven fatalities took the death count to 15,975.

Ahmednagar continued to see a rise in cases, reporting nearly 800 new ones and three deaths, taking its cases to 2,95,535 of whom 6,307 are active. The district’s cumulative death toll has risen to 6,307.

Satara also reported a big spike of 916 cases and 10 deaths to take the number to 2,26,151 of whom 6,537 are active, while the toll climbed to 5,481.

Neighbouring Sangli reported 662 cases and 19 deaths. The case tally stands at 1,92,877 with the active cases falling to 7,027 while its toll reached 5,236.

Kolhapur reported more than 500 cases, taking its tally to 1,99,996. The active cases fell incrementally to 4,427. Eight deaths took the cumulative death toll to 5,647.