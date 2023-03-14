ADVERTISEMENT

With 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat set to air next month, AIR to launch campaign on impact of broadcast

March 14, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - New Delhi

The campaign shall be on-air from March 15 and would conclude on April 29, a day before the momentous 100th Episode, it said

PTI

Representational file image of student listening to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s live speech from radio. All India Radio is set to launch a unique campaign from March 15 to focus on the impact of the programme on the transformation of India. | Photo Credit: A. M. Faruqui

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' will complete its 100th edition on April 30 and All India Radio is set to launch a unique campaign from March 15 to focus on the impact of the programme on the transformation of India.

The relevant sound bytes of the Prime Minister from each episode of 'Mann ki Baat' will be broadcast in all bulletins and other programmes across AIR Network, an official statement said.

The campaign shall be on-air from March 15 and would conclude on April 29, a day before the momentous 100th Episode, it said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The programme which was started on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami in October 3, 2014, has completed its 98 editions till date.

The campaign will bring out 100 identified themes highlighted by Prime Minister Modi in the 'Mann Ki Baat' episodes till date.

The campaign shall be carried by various AIR stations, including 42 Vividh Bharati stations, 25 FM Rainbow channels, four FM Gold channels and 159 primary channels in the country. The bytes shall be aired in all major bulletins across all the regions, it said.

Citizens can also listen to the programme on 'News On AIR' App and YouTube channels of All India Radio.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US