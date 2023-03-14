With 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat set to air next month, AIR to launch campaign on impact of broadcast

March 14, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's radio broadcast 'Mann Ki Baat' will complete its 100th edition on April 30 and All India Radio is set to launch a unique campaign from March 15 to focus on the impact of the programme on the transformation of India.

The relevant sound bytes of the Prime Minister from each episode of 'Mann ki Baat' will be broadcast in all bulletins and other programmes across AIR Network, an official statement said.

The campaign shall be on-air from March 15 and would conclude on April 29, a day before the momentous 100th Episode, it said.

The programme which was started on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami in October 3, 2014, has completed its 98 editions till date.

The campaign will bring out 100 identified themes highlighted by Prime Minister Modi in the 'Mann Ki Baat' episodes till date.

The campaign shall be carried by various AIR stations, including 42 Vividh Bharati stations, 25 FM Rainbow channels, four FM Gold channels and 159 primary channels in the country. The bytes shall be aired in all major bulletins across all the regions, it said.

Citizens can also listen to the programme on 'News On AIR' App and YouTube channels of All India Radio.