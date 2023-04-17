With 10% cases at consumer forums from real estate sector, Centre to hold conference to address home buyers’ woes

April 17, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - New Delhi

As real estate cases comprise of around 10% of the total cases in various Consumer Commissions in the country, the Union Consumer Affairs Department has decided to hold a “large-scale conference” to redress consumer grievances in the real estate sector. The first such meeting with stakeholders and Consumer Commissions will take place in Mumbai on April 18.

The department said its previous efforts to dispose of pending consumer cases were met with remarkable success and the round table in Mumbai will be on ‘How to effectively redress the grievances pertaining to the real estate sector’. The conference is being organised in association with the Government of Maharashtra.

“So far, since inception, 2,30,517 cases have been filed by the consumers in various consumer commissions, 1,76,895 cases have been disposed of till now and 53,622 cases are pending. Despite separate tribunals such as Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) and National National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to deal with the cases pertaining to the housing sector, the pendency of cases is rising in various consumer commissions. It is for the first time that the Department is conducting such a large scale conference to redress the consumer grievance in real estate sector,” the statement said.

The conference will cover issues such as systemic policy interventions required to reduce litigation in the housing sector. “In this regard, the cases filed in the Consumer Commissions would be analysed and major factors that result in consumer cases will be identified and presented for deliberations. In addition, why more number of cases are filed before Consumer Commissions despite there being separate authority such as RERA for specifically dealing the cases pertaining to the housing sector will also be discussed. Meanwhile, deliberation on how to ensure that the housing sector cases are dealt in an effective and speedy manner will also be done,” the statement added.

The department had earlier held a National Lok Adalat and “Grahak Madhyasthata Samadhan” on the issue. The Secretary, Department of Consumer Affairs, Government of India will chair the conference. Members of the National Commission; Presidents of State Commissions of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Chandigarh, and Gujarat; President of the RERA Appellate Tribunal, Maharashtra; RERA Chairpersons from Delhi and Maharashtra; Presidents of District Commissions of Delhi, Bengaluru, Thane, Pune, Raigad, and Chandigarh; and representatives from various Ministries and banks will participate in the conference.