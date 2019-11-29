National

Winter to be warmer than normal: IMD

People take a stroll at the Maidan area on a foggy winter morning in Kolkata.

People take a stroll at the Maidan area on a foggy winter morning in Kolkata.   | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

more-in

“December to February is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country.”

The winter is likely to be warmer than normal this season, the India Meteorological Department said on Friday.

In its winter forecast released on Friday, the IMD said, “The upcoming winter season (December to February) is likely to experience warmer than average minimum temperatures over most parts of the country except over northern most parts of India, thus indicating a warmer winter season over the country.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics National
weather science
weather news
weather
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 7:02:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/winter-to-be-warmer-than-normal-imd/article30116910.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY