HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Winter Session of Uttar Pradesh legislature begins on November 28

The session will last for four days till December 1; State government will table demand for supplementary grants

November 26, 2023 12:31 pm | Updated 12:31 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The Hindu Bureau
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Monsoon Session of the State Assembly in Lucknow in August.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath speaks during the Monsoon Session of the State Assembly in Lucknow in August. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Winter Session of the Uttar Pradesh Legislature will commence on November 28 with the both House set to be convened for four days. A new set of rules will come into effect prohibiting members from carrying mobile phones, banners and posters into both Houses, while the State government will present the demand for supplementary grants for the financial year 2023-24.

The short session will conclude on December 1. “As part of these changes, leaders will no longer be allowed to bring mobile phones into the House. Additionally, carrying flags and banners into the House during the session will also be prohibited,” reads an official statement.

The upcoming Assembly session is expected to be stormy like the last session which saw massive protests by Samajwadi Party (SP), the main Opposition party, which tried to corner the government on various issues concerning the State.

In the last session, U.P. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Leader of Opposition in Assembly and former CM Akhilesh Yadav also took potshots at each other’s governments over law-and-order issues.

Related Topics

Uttar Pradesh

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.