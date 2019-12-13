National

Winter session of Parliament: Lok Sabha productivity at 116%; Rajya Sabha 99%

Members stand for the national anthem in the Rajya Sabha on the last day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on December 13, 2019.

Members stand for the national anthem in the Rajya Sabha on the last day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on December 13, 2019.   | Photo Credit: PTI

Overall, 15 bills were passed by both Houses of Parliament, Mr. Joshi said.

The Lok Sabha recorded productivity of 116 per cent in the winter session while for Rajya Sabha it was at 99 per cent, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said on Friday, the last day of the session.

During the session, 18 bills were introduced in the Lok Sabha.

Fourteen bills were passed by the Lower House while 15 bills were passed by Rajya Sabha. Overall, 15 bills were passed by both Houses of Parliament, Mr. Joshi said.

Addressing a press conference after both Houses were adjourned sine die, the Minister said this is perhaps for the first time when Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was interrupted by Congress members when he was making concluding remarks about the session.

Mr. Joshi also attacked Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his remarks that ‘Make in India’ has become ‘Rape in India’ and said that he should apologise.

Dec 13, 2019

