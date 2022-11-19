Winter session likely to be held in old parliament building

November 19, 2022 07:33 pm | Updated 07:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The session will commence on December 7, and is expected to conclude on December 29

PTI

Parliament House building in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Winter Session of Parliament will begin on December 7 and conclude on December 29, with sources saying it is likely to be held in the old building as the new one is still under-construction.

In separate notifications, secretariats of both LoK Sabha and Rajya Sabha notified the dates.

LoK Sabha notified the dates on November 19, 2022. | Photo Credit: Lok Sabha Secretariat

"Subject to exigencies of government business, the session is likely to conclude on Thursday December 29 2022," similar notifications issued by both the Houses said.

Before the start of the session, both Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairperson will call all-party meetings to build consensus for smooth functioning of the Houses.

The government will also call the all-party meeting to finalise the legislative business for the session.

