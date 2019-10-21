National

Parliament winter session from Nov. 18 to Dec. 13

A view of Parliament House in New Delhi.

A view of Parliament House in New Delhi.

The winter session of Parliament will begin on November 18 and end on December 13.

The 20-day session is the first after the dilution of Article 370 and the complete shutdown of Jammu and Kashmir. The Opposition, which largely supported the amendment bill diluting Article 370, will raise the issue of communication shutdown.

The economic slowdown is also expected to be an issue of showdown between the treasury and Opposition benches.

The government, for the first time in six years, is comfortably placed in the Rajya Sabha. With a fractured Opposition and numbers in its favour, the Upper House will not be much of a hurdle for the government in this session.

It is a far shorter session than the norm. In the past, the winter sessions have gone on till Christmas.

