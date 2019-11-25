Parliament proceedings: Lok Sabha Speaker asks to Congress MPs to be marshalled out

The government will introduce three Bills in the Lok Sabha today— the Taxation Laws (Amendment) Bill, the International Financial Services Centres (IFSCs) Authority Bill and the The Recycling of Ships Bill, 2019.

Another Bill listed for consideration and passing is the Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes (Production, Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution, Storage and Advertisement) Bill, 2019.

The Bill is to "prohibit the production, manufacture, import, export, transport, sale, distribution, storage and advertisement of electronic cigarettes in the interest of public health to protect the people from harm and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto."

In the Rajya Sabha, the International Financial Services Centres Authority Bill, 2019 is listed for withdrawal. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to move for leave to withdraw the "Bill to provide for the establishment of an Authority to develop and regulate the financial services market in the International Financial Services Centres in India and for matters connected therewith or incidental thereto."

The Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 is listed for consideration and passing.

Nirmala Sitharaman to move the Chit Funds (Amendment) Bill, 2019 further to amend the Chit Funds Act, 1982, as passed by Lok Sabha.

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11 a.m.

House is in Session. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.

Papers are laid on the table.

Here too, slogans drown out all other sounds.

House is adjourned till 2 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 11 a.m.

House is in Session. Speaker Om Birla takes the Chair.

Question Hour begins. Slogan shouting also begins immediately. Opposition Members are showing placards which is against House rules.

Rahul Gandhi rises to asks question, but says there is no point in asking the question as democracy has been murdered in Maharashtra.

Chair asks Congress MP Hibi Eden and Prathapan to be sent out of the House for refusing to put down the placards.

House adjourned till 12 noon.

10.45 a.m.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi joins party members to protest in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament over Maharashtra developments.