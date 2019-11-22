Parliament proceedings: Lok Sabha discusses plastic pollution

Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Prakash Javadekar is responding to questions raised in the Lok Sabha regarding environmental pollution.

The Rajya Sabha discussed the Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Bill, 2019 and the Dam Safety Bill, 2019, yesterday.

The Lok Sabha discussed the National Institute of Design (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11:30 a.m.

Vijay Goel, BJP, speaks on water pollution in Delhi.

Dr. Banda Prakash, TRS, speaks on the establishment of a tribal university in Telangana.

Vaiko, MDMK, talks on safety instructions on flights given in only Hindi and English. "Flight announcements in India should be made in regional languages, at least for flight operators within the States," he says.

Dr. Amar Patnaik, BJD, speaks on the cyclonic history of Odisha.

Kahkasheen Perween, JD(U), asks for exemption of GST for institutions like the Sunni and the Shia Waqf Boards.

Binoy Viswam, CPI, speaks on the plight of nurses in the country. "Five star hospitals of private industries", he alleges, deny minimum wages to nurses.

Lok Sabha | 11 a.m.

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair. Question Hour begins.

A question on recycling of plastic is being discussed.

Maneka Sanjay Gandhi, BJP, suggests monetisation of plastic and using a method that is used by Nordic countries to turn it into oil.

Prakash Javadekar, Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister, says there is a team in place constituted by CPCB and National Institute of Science and Technology who evaluate proposals regarding these matters.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, INC, asks a question on ban on single-use plastic. He suggests jute as an alternative to plastic.

Nama Nageswara Rao, TRS, discusses how a Telangana village Collector had started an exchange of one kg rice for one kg plastic submitted by the villagers.

The next question is on Poshan Abhiyan.

Rajya Sabha | 11 a.m.

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.