December 14, 2022 10:42 am | Updated 10:47 am IST

Parliament will resume proceedings as usual at 11 a.m. today. In the Rajya Sabha, Law Minister Kiren Rijuju is expected to move that the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Act, 2019, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. The Lok Sabha will continue its discussion pertaining to the supplementary demand for grants for 2022-2023 and excess grants for 2019-2020. The Houses will also take up other pending business from the previous days.

The session kicked off on Tuesday with MPs leaders paying their respects to those who lost their lives in the Parliament attack in 2001. This marked the 22nd anniversary of the attacks. Tuesday’s session was turbulent as Opposition members staged walkouts over their demand for a discussion on the Indo-China border clash in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addressed both House of Parliament, indicating that no soldiers were killed or badly injured in the clash. Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge said they had repeatedly asked for a debate on the Chinese transgression, but the government refused to allow it and the Defence Minister left without giving clarification.

This marked a departure from proceedings which have been relatively calm in both Houses, as opposed to a turbulent Monsoon Session. The Winter Session will conclude on December 29.

Parliament | 10.16 a.m.

Mallikarjun Kharge meets Opposition leaders

A meeting chaired by the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, with floor leaders of all opposition parties is underway. Among other issues on agenda is the recent Tawang border clash in Arunachal Pradesh.

Lok Sabha | 10.09 a.m.

Congress MP gives adjournment motion notice

Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss the current situation along the LAC in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh.

On Tuesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh had stated in Parliament that troops of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China tried to transgress the LAC on December 9 but were forced by the Indian Army to retreat. Opposition MPs, however, walked out of the House. Oppsoition MPs said they were dissatisfied with Mr. Singh’s statement and assurances.

Rajya Sabha | 10.05 a.m.

What is coming up in the Rajya Sabha today?

The House will kick off with the usual laying of papers and reports. Union Minister Smriti Irani is expected to make a statement on the status of implementation of recommendations pertaining to issues related to the safety of women. Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya is expected to move to elect one women member to the National Assisted Reproductive Technology and Surrogacy (NART&S) Board.

Post the usual Question Hour, Rajya Sabha is expected to take up The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 for discussion and passing. The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Act, 2019, as passed by Lok Sabha, is also expected to be taken up.

Lok Sabha | 10 a.m.

On the table at the Lok Sabha today

The House is expected to resume with the usual Question Hour and laying of papers and reports on the table of the House. Following this, MP Anupriya Singh Patel will move to elect two members to the Spices Board.

The Lok Sabha will continue with its discussion on the supplementary demand for grants for 2022-2023 and excess grants for 2019-2020. Yesterday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman introduced a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the current financial year, and during the financial year 2019-2020.