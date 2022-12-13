December 13, 2022 10:54 am | Updated 11:04 am IST

The Winter Session of Parliament resumes proceedings with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh set to make a statement in Lok Sabha at 12 pm today and in Rajya Sabha at 2 pm about the clash of India-China clash in Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh.

In the Rajya Sabha, Law Minister Kiren Rijuju is expected to move that the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre Act, 2019, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration. The Lok Sabha shall take up the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 and Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing.

So far, it has been business as usual in both Houses, as opposed to a turbulent Monsoon Session. The Winter Session will conclude on December 29.

Lok Sabha | 11.02 a.m.

Lok Sabha pays tribute to those killed in terror attack on Parliament in 2001

Proceedings in the Lok Sabha resumed today morning with the MPs paying tribute to the security personnel who laid down their lives while defending the Parliament complex from a terrorist attack on December 13, 2001.

Parliament | 10:35 a.m

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to address Parliament on India-China border clash in Arunachal Pradesh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected to make a statement in the Lok Sabha at 12 noon and Rajya Sabha at 2 pm, news agency ANI has reported. The Defence Minister is likely to address both Houses of Parliament over the clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers along the Line of Actual Control in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9.

Parliament | 10 a.m.

What to expect in Lok Sabha today?

After Question Hours and laying of papers on the table of the House, the Lok Sabha will take up discussion on the demand for supplementary and additional grants. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is then set to introduce a Bill to authorise payment and appropriation of further sums from and out of the Consolidated Fund of India for the current financial year, and during the financial year 2019-2020.

Other Bills on legislative agenda are:

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022: The Bill seeks to modify the Scheduled Tribes list in the State of Tamil Nadu.

The Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019: The Bill has been introduced to enact a domestic anti-maritime piracy legislation in line with the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea , or UNCLOS.