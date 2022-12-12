December 12, 2022 10:28 am | Updated 10:38 am IST

The Winter Session of Parliament resumes on Monday with proceedings in both Houses scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. On agenda on the fourth working day of the ongoing session are the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill and Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha. The Lok Sabha, meanwhile, will consider the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, which seeks provisions for the repression of piracy on the high seas.

The Winter Session of Parliament began on December 7 and will conclude on December 29. So far, it has been business as usual in both Houses, as opposed to a turbulent Monsoon Session. On Friday, the government introduced four Bills in the Lok Sabha. In the Rajya Sabha, BJP MP Kirodi Lal Meena introduced a private member’s Bill on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the Rajya Sabha, which was strongly opposed by opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, DMK and NCP.

Explained | What’s on agenda for the 2022 Winter Session of Parliament?

Legislative business in the Rajya Sabha

The Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022 will be taken up for discussion.

The Constitution (Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes) Orders (Second Amendment) Bill seeks a revision of the list of Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) of Uttar Pradesh. It excludes the Gond community from the SC list in four districts of Uttar Pradesh — Sant Kabir Nagar, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Kushinagar, and Chandauli — and adds the community to the ST list in these four districts.

What’s on the list of business in Lok Sabha?

1. Samajwadi Party leader Dimple Yadav will take oath as a member of the Lok Sabha today. Ms. Yadav defeated the BJP’s Raghuraj Singh Shakya by 2,88,461 votes in the Mainpuri bypoll.

2. Discussion and voting on the first batch of supplementary demands for grants for 2022-2023, followed by discussion and voting on demands for excess grants for 2019-2020.

3. On the legislative business is the Anti-Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar will move to further consider and pass the Bill.