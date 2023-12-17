Winter Session enters last week, impasse continues

December 17, 2023 09:56 pm | Updated 09:56 pm IST - New Delhi

As Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla maintained that the suspension of 13 MPs from the Lok Sabha had nothing to with the security breach, but was for showing placards in the House, the Opposition parties have decided to review their floor strategies on Monday, amid the continuing stand-off in Parliament.

The Winter Session will conclude on Friday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also took a strong view of the security breach and said it is necessary to go to the root of the people behind the episode and their motives.

An Opposition member told The Hindu that a decision on moving an adjournment motion will be taken after a meeting of INDIA bloc’s floor leaders at 10 a.m. on Monday. He said the meeting will also take a call on protests by the suspended MPs on the House premises.

The Opposition has been submitting notices for adjournment motions in both the Houses to discuss the breach by suspending all other businesses. The Opposition has also demanded a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the matter.

Meanwhile, Mr. Modi told Hindi newspaper Dainik Jagran that he does not underestimate the seriousness of the security breach and asked everyone not to squabble over the issue. He said investigating agencies are probing the matter and the government will take stringent measures against the culprits. “Efforts should also be made to look for a solution with collective spirit. Everyone should avoid squabbling over such an issue,” he said. “The gravity of the incident that happened in Parliament should not be underestimated,” the Prime Minister said, adding that the Speaker has also been taking necessary steps with all seriousness.

Countering this, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said the Opposition was seeking a statement from the Home Minister. “The Prime Minister has finally broken his silence on the extraordinary events in the Lok Sabha on December 13. He says a probe is needed and not debate and that such a probe is on. All that the INDIA parties are asking for and will continue to press for is a statement by the Home Minister on what happened on December 13 and how exactly it happened,” Mr. Ramesh said.

He alleged that Mr. Modi is running away from a debate for a very simple reason. “Questions will be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha in facilitating the entry of the intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13,” he said.