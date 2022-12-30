Winter gloom lifts, snow primes Kashmir Valley for 2023

December 30, 2022 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - SRINAGAR

A fresh spell of snowfall, which ended the prolonged dry spell being witnessed in the plains of the Kashmir valley, brought cheers to tourists as well as those involved with the tourism sector on Friday. The Kashmir tourism department is preparing colourful events, as visitors flocked to the hill stations of Gulmarg and Pahalgam for New Year celebrations.

North Kashmir witnessed more snowfall compared to south and central Kashmir, according to officials. The famous ski resort of Gulmarg, a favourite haunt of both domestic and foreign tourists on New Year’s eve, also received a blanket of snowfall (16.5 cm), helping in the formation of better slopes for skiers in all the three ski slopes - Gulmarg bowl, Khilanmarg and Apharwat.

“The Gulmarg Development Authority has been directed to prepare men and machinery for evacuation of skidded vehicles in and around Gulmarg and also issue necessary advisory for tourists visiting the famous tourist destination,” Syed Sehrish Asgar, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla, said.

Colourful programmes and musical events have been organised by hoteliers for tourists. “Our hotel, like many others, is sold out till January 10. Tourists are enjoying their stay in Gulmarg. Fresh snowfall has only added to the entertainment,” Rashid Khan, a hotel manager at Gulmarg, said.

In south Kashmir’s Pahalgam that is glittering with lights ahead of New Year events, the fresh spell of snowfall, of about 10 cm, left tourists elated.

“The tourism department has planned to organise this year’s winter carnival in a different way to showcase the scenic beauty of Pahalgam and also to promote the place as a major film-shooting destination,” Director, Tourism, Kashmir, Fazlul Haseeb said. He said Pahalgam was fast emerging as a major winter tourist destination.

For the first time ever, Sonamarg, which used to be cut off during winters, has also been kept open for tourists by operationalising an all-weather tunnel to accommodate the growing rush of visitors to Kashmir. According to official figures, Kashmir hosted 1.58 lakh tourists in November this year compared to 1.27 lakh tourists in the same month last year. A record number of over 23 lakh tourists visited Kashmir this year.

According to the meteorological department, weather is likely to improve from Saturday and the chances of any fresh snowfall will decline.

Meanwhile, the snowfall caused major disruptions in traffic on the Srinagar-Jammu and Shopian-Poonch highways in the Valley. However, it has helped mitigate cold waves in the Valley as minimum temperature showed improvement. Srinagar recorded minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, a significant improvement in the past 24 hours.