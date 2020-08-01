Winners of the Prem Bhatia award for journalism announced

Indian Express reporter Dipankar Ghose and People’s Archive of Rural India, a non-profit journalism website dedicated to reporting on rural India, has won this year’s Prem Bhatia award for outstanding journalism.

Mr. Ghose has been given the award for his coverage of the migrant labour crisis and other COVID-19-related issues. The People’s Archive of Rural India (PARI), a non-profit journalism website dedicated to reporting on rural India, has been awarded for its extensive field reporting, including its reporting on the effects of climate change and the impact of the pandemic on rural India.

There are two awards — one for reporting on political issues and the other for reporting on environmental and development issues. Mr. Ghose has been awarded in the first category and the People’s Archive of Rural India in the second.

The Prem Bhatia awards were instituted in 1995 by the Prem Bhatia Memorial Trust, in memory of eminent journalist Prem Bhatia (1911 – 1995).