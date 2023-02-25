Willing to join “any peace process” to solve Ukraine war: PM Modi

February 25, 2023 03:14 pm | Updated 03:14 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India is willing to join “any peace process” to solve the Ukraine crisis, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday. Welcoming German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Mr. Modi urged for reform of the UN Security Council and an end to cross-border terrorism. The crisis in Ukraine was the main focus of the speech by Chancellor Scholz who said the world is suffering because of the impact of the Russia-Ukraine conflict and declared that he will “personally make sure” fast completion of negotiation for EU-India Free Trade Agreement.

“Covid pandemic and Ukraine conflict affected the whole world. Developing countries were especially negatively impacted by these. We both agree that these problems can be solved through joint efforts and in the G20 we are focusing on this . India has been talking about the need for dialogue and diplomacy since the beginning of the Ukraine crisis. India is willing to join any peace talks to solve this crisis,” said PM Modi presenting the Indian point of view on the biggest issues facing the world.

PM Modi urged reform in multilateral platforms saying that such moves are necessary to make the multilateral forums reflect “global realities”, saying “This is evident in the joint initiative by us under the G4 to bring reform in the UN Security Council.” He also invited Chancellor Scholz for the G20 summit that will be held here later this year.

In his comment, Mr. Scholz said India has made “enormous” progress since he visited India first as the mayor of Hamburg. He congratulated India for the G20 Presidency adding, “We have been cooperating which has made it possible to make important decisions. I am pleased to say that India has the G20 Presidency - a very responsible task at a very difficult time, that has to be underlined. But I am confident that India will f tully comply with what needs to be done in this regard.”

Mr. Scholz said the countries in Africa, Asia and America and elsewhere should not suffer because of the shortage of essential items like food and energy that have intensified because of the war in Ukraine “that was started by Russia”.

“The war in Ukraine began a year ago has led to enormous losses, destroyed railway lines, energy connections. It is a major catastrophe but above all it is a major catastrophe because this war violates fundamental principles to which we all agree that you do not change borders through use of violence. Thus it is important that time and again we state in the UN also where we stand in this matter,” said Chancellor Scholz who also announced that he will “personally make sure” that the negotiation on India-EU Free Trade Agreement “do not drag on” and speedily completed.

“There are many capable companies here. India has so much talent and we want to benefit from that cooperation. We want to attract that talent and employ them in Germany,” said Mr. Scholz who described climate change as the “central topic” before the world.