Willing to get disability examined in AIIMS, Puja Khedkar tells Delhi HC

Former IAS probationer Puja Khedkar on Thursday (September 5, 2024) told Delhi High Court that she was willing to get herself medically examined in AIIMS, after the Delhi police said one of her disability certificates may be “forged” and “fabricated”.

Ms. Khedkar is accused of cheating and wrongly availing Other Backward Classes and disability quota benefits while applying for the civil services examinations.

“I am willing to get myself medically examined. First they say I changed my name. Now they say disability is questionable. I am willing to go to AIIMS,” the counsel appearing for Ms. Khedkar told the court which was hearing her anticipatory bail plea.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on September 26, noting that the police have sought for 10 more days for further investigation. The court also extended the interim protection of arrest granted to Ms. Khedkar till then.

Ms. Khedkar’s counsel claimed that the police have not pressed for her custodial interrogation in its status report filed in the matter, and the same was anyway not required as all records were available with the authorities.

The Delhi police, on the other hand, said her custody was essential to unearth the “conspiracy” and the other persons involved. It said Ms. Khedkar “concealed facts” while attempting the civil services examination that she was otherwise not eligible to write.

On July 31, the Union Public Service Commission cancelled Ms. Khedkar’s candidature. The commission has also opposed the anticipatory bail plea by Ms. Khedkar saying she committed a fraud against the commission and the public.

The Delhi police also had sought dismissal of the pre-arrest bail plea on the ground that any relief to her would hinder its probe into the “deep rooted conspiracy” and that the case has wider implications on public trust as well as the integrity of the civil services examination.