‘Will you arrest him again?’: Delhi High Court asks ED on Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea

Updated - August 07, 2024 09:32 pm IST

Published - August 07, 2024 09:13 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

File picture of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal addressing supporters and members of the AAP. | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday (August 7, 2024) questioned the Enforcement Directorate (ED) about the relevance of its challenge to the bail granted to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, when the Supreme Court had already granted him interim bail in the excise policy-related money laundering case.

The High Court asked the ED if their petition is allowed, will the agency again arrest the Chief Minister? “Answer my question. What will happen if I allow your petition? Will you arrest him again?” Justice Neena Bansal Krishna asked the ED’s counsel.

The ED’s counsel said that no one has declared Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest to be illegal.

Why has CBI arrested Arvind Kejriwal and what happens next? | Explained

On July 12, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Mr. Kejriwal in the money laundering case. Mr. Kejriwal remains in jail as he is in judicial custody in the Central Bureau of Investigation’s corruption case stemming out of the excise scam.

At the outset, the ED’s counsel requested the court to adjourn the hearing to Thursday (August 8, 2024), as the Additional Solicitor General who was supposed to argue the case was occupied in another court.

The judge, however, said, “last time also an adjournment was sought. You can’t be requesting the court all the time as if this court has no work. You have to adjust your diary accordingly. Don’t think that courts at the drop of a hat will give you a date”.

Delhi excise case: HC upholds Kejriwal’s arrest by CBI

The ED counsel clarified that last time a date was sought by the counsel for the AAP and not by the probe agency and urged the court to give a short date for arguing the matter.

The court has now posted case for hearing on September 5.

The Chief Minister, who was arrested by the ED on March 21, was granted bail by the trial court in the money laundering case on June 20. However, the trial court’s order was stayed by the high court. On July 12, the Supreme Court granted interim bail to Mr. Kejriwal in the money laundering case.

