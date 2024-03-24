Will work for the country from behind bars: Arvind Kejriwal

March 24, 2024 01:15 am | Updated 01:15 am IST

Patriotic people need to identify and defeat the forces trying to weaken the country, Arvind Kejriwal says in a message read out by his wife Sunita on X

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, in his first message to the people since his arrest on March 21, promised to work for the betterment of the country whether he was inside the jail or out. Mr. Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita, read out the AAP leader’s message in a video posted on his X handle on Saturday. Mr. Kejriwal said that there were numerous internal and external forces seeking to weaken the country and urged patriotic people to identify and defeat these forces. “I have struggled a lot till today, and there are still many struggles written in my life ahead. So, this arrest does not surprise me,” he said. ALSO READ Watch | What was the New Delhi Excise Policy all about, and why is Arvind Kejriwal in trouble?

He added that his aim was to make India the most powerful and number one country in the world.

He asked the “mothers and sisters” in Delhi to trust his government to deliver the new scheme that offers ₹1,000 to eligible women above the age of 18. “I will come out soon and fulfil my promise. Just one request, please go to the temple once and pray to God for me. The blessings of crores of people are with me, that’s my strength,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also Read | AAP trap: On Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest

He appealed to party workers to keep up the social service and public service even though he was behind bars. “Don’t hate the BJP folks. They are all our brothers and sisters. I will return soon, your own Arvind, Jai Hind,” Ms. Kejriwal read out.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.