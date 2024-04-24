GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Will work for a separate Western U.P. State, says Mayawati

Ms. Mayawati accused the BJP and other parties for creating social division and designing policies leading to unemployment, backwardness, poverty and migration.

April 24, 2024 04:58 am | Updated 04:58 am IST - Lucknow:

The Hindu Bureau
BSP chief Mayawati

BSP chief Mayawati | Photo Credit: PTI

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) president Mayawati on Tuesday promised to work for a separate Western U.P. State comprising districts of the region and fulfilling the “longstanding demand” of setting up a Bench of the Allahabad High Court in Meerut.

“Our party is of the view that the western region should be made a separate State for better development of the region. We passed a resolution from the U.P. Assembly and forwarded to the Centre but they did not act on it. When the BSP comes to power at the Centre, the region will be made a separate State,” said Ms. Mayawati, in Meerut addressing an election rally in support of her party candidate.

The former four-time U.P. Chief Minister added, if voted to power, the BSP will work to fulfil the demand of a High Court Bench in Meerut. “We are committed to taking positive steps of your longstanding demand for a Allahabad High Court Bench in Meerut,” the BSP chief said, while accusing the Centre for not paying attention to it.

Ms. Mayawati accused the BJP and other parties for creating social division and designing policies leading to unemployment, backwardness, poverty and migration. “The successive governments of the BJP, the Congress and the SP gave rise to unemployment, backwardness, poverty and migration,” she alleged, while pushing her Dalit-centric party as a movement of hope.

The BSP, once a key political force in the State, witnessed rapid decline and is fighting the polls alone. The BSP president further accused the BJP for helping the big capitalists to grow at the expense of the marginalised sections.

