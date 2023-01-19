Will take a decision on Swamy’s petition on Ram Setu soon, Centre tells Supreme Court

January 19, 2023 12:41 pm | Updated 12:41 pm IST - NEW DELHI:

The Supreme Court on Thursday, January 19, 2023, recorded that the government is in the process of considering the question of declaring Ram Setu a ‘national monument’.

It allowed petitioner, former Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy, if he so desired, to present additional material on the issue before the Ministry of Culture.

A Bench led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud asked the government to apprise the court once the process was over.

“There is a process going on. If he (Mr. Swamy) makes a representation, we will take a decision immediately,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for the Centre, submitted.

In its order, the court, disposing of the application filed by Dr. Swamy, said “the Solicitor General states that the process is currently underway in the Ministry of Culture. If the petitioner desires, he may produce any additional material if he so wishes”.

Incidentally, the government had stated recently in the Parliament that satellite imagery cannot provide “direct information” about the origin and age of the structure in the Ram Setu region.

In November, after repeated adjournments, the court had asked the government why it was “dragging its feet” even for filing an affidavit.

The government had replied that the affidavit was ready but waiting for approval of the Ministry concerned.

Even as the government had stalled the case proceedings in court, verbatim debates on the Ram Setu in the Rajya Sabha indicate that satellite images had hardly helped to pin-point the nature of the structure.

“The history dates back to more than 18,000 years and if you go by history, that bridge was about 56 km long. Yes, to some extent, through space technology we have been able to discover pieces and islands, some kind of limestone shoals, which of course, can’t be accurately said to be remnants or parts of a bridge,” Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh said in the Rajya Sabha recently.

Ram Setu, also known as Adam’s bridge, is a chain of limestone shoals between Pamban Island or Rameswaram Island, off the south-eastern coast of Tamil Nadu, and Mannar Island, off the north-western coast of Sri Lanka.

Dr. Swamy had raised the issue of declaring Ram Setu as a national monument in his PIL against the controversial Sethusamudram Ship Channel project, initiated by the UPA-I government.

The matter had reached the apex court, which in 2007 had stayed the work for the project on the Ram Setu.

The Centre had later said that it considered the “socio-economic disadvantages” of the project and was willing to explore another route to the shipping channel project without damaging the Ram Setu. eom